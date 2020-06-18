Show Love for your Dad this Father’s Day, #UnboxDaddyCool, and Win Samsung Unbox Magic Series Smart TVs

When you took a dip in the swimming pool for the first time, he was there to hold you tight. When you struggled to balance on a bicycle, he was there to catch you.

When you sat on the driving seat of a car for the first time, he was there to give you the much needed confidence.

He’s always there, making you feel safe and secure.

He’s the man who doesn’t wear a cape but is our eternally favourite superhero.

Our Daddy Cool.

Disciplinarians, workaholics, and saviour from mom’s anger!

From being the son’s first hero to the daughter’s first love, fathers are our first pals – the one we can always fall back upon!

In the past few weeks as most of us have stayed indoors, our dads has donned several new avatars – the experimental chef, the forgotten painter, the upcoming photographer, the skilled teacher and more.

But whatever they do, they are always cool. And these moments are to be cherished.

