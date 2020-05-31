Shops, offices reopen amid highest death, new Corona cases in Bangladesh

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) of Bangladesh 40 people died and 2545 fresh cases of Corona infection were reported from the country over the last 24 hours since Saturday.

With this the death toll in the country has gone up to 650 and total number of infections now stands at 47,153. The number of recovered persons also went up to 9781 with 406 people recovering since Saturday. During the same period 11,876 samples were tested for Corona infection.

In the meanwhile, shops and offices in Bangladesh opened after the government announced the end of ‘general holidays’ on May 30.

Trains and waterways services of launches and ferries have also resumed operation on a limited scale. A total of eight intercity trains started from Sunday and 11 more will start operating from Wednesday. The government has restricted the sale of tickets for train to 50 percent of the capacity which can only be booked online.

The public transport buses will start operation from Monday. Government has announced a temporary increase in bus fare by 60 percent in view of the restrictions imposed on the occupancy of the seats in the buses. In a circular issued on Sunday, the government has instructed that one seat must be kept vacant between two passengers in the buses. No standing passenger will be allowed. It said that the old rates will apply once the Corona pandemic crisis is over.