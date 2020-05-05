Shops, malls to open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Bangladesh

In a gazette notification issued by the Cabinet division, the government permitted shops and malls in the country to open between 10 in the morning till 4 in the evening from May 10. The step has been taken keeping in mind the upcoming Eid celebrations.

The gazette notification also instructed the malls to follow the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare including use of hand sanitiser.

However, the restrictions on movement between districts and cities will be strictly maintained. It urged people to stay at their respective locations during the upcoming Eid celebrations. Earlier, the government extended the ban on public transport till May 16.

In the meanwhile, Bangladesh on Tuesday reported the highest single day increase in Corona cases in the country. In a virtual media briefing, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) announced that 786 new Corona cases were detected in the country in the last 24 hours since Monday.

One more person died due to Corona infection. With this the total number of infected persons in the country has gone up to 10929 and the death toll to 183. The DGHS informed that 193 persons recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recovered persons to 1403. It said that 6,182 samples were collected and 5,711 were tested in 33 labs across country in the last 24 hours.