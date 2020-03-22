Shopping centres, Malls closed in Bangladesh, Agartala entry point to India shut

A similar decision was taken by the Dhaka Shop Owners Association to shut down malls in the city. However some independent outlets may remain open as they have not taken any decision on this issue.

Despite taking several measures leading to closing down of schools and colleges and other places of public gathering, the government has not decided to shut the garment factories. State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian said on Sunday that if factories are closed people will go to the villages which will further increase the risk of spreading the Corona virus in the country.

In a further step, the government of Bangladesh suspended the entry of foreigners into the country through land-ports from midnight of 22nd March.

The High Commission of India in a tweet on Sunday informed the Indian citizens in Bangladesh that Tripura government has suspended the movement of all passengers including Indian passport holders through Agartala check-post from 22-31 March 2020.

Earlier, Director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora informed media that three more people tested positive for coronavirus in Bangladesh taking total cases of Corona infected people to 27 on Sunday. Two of the new cases came from abroad while another came in touch with them. Five of the Corona positive persons have been released after treatment. Tow person have succumbed tothe Corona virus disease. No community transmission has been reported in the country.