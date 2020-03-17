Shivraj Singh Chouhan: Current government in Madhya Pradesh will fall

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh by Wednesday on plea of former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking a direction to conduct an immediate floor test IN the assembly.

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said that it will issue the notice to the state government and others, including the secretary of the legislative assembly, for Wednesday at 10.30 am.

Chouhan and nine other BJP lawmakers, including the leader of opposition in the state assembly, moved the Supreme Court on Monday just after Speaker N P Prajapati cited coronavirus concerns and adjourned the house till March 26 without taking the floor test, apparently defying the directions of Governor Lalji Tandon.