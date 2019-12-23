Shivraj Singh Chauhan: Opposition parties misleading nation

Addressing a press conference in Jaipur today, Chauhan questioned the Congress why it is not opposing violence in the name of protests.

Meanwhile, thousands of people gathered in the city of Patna in Bihar to support Citizenship Amendment Act.

People from various groups joined the gathering and thanked the Central govt for CAA as it helps many people get citizenship as Indians.

People also organized a rally at Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh in support of Citizenship Amendment Act.

People carrying India’s flag shouted slogans of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai.’

Through the rally, people also gave a message that rumors must not be believed on an act which has been brought to give citizenship and not take it away from anyone.