Shivraj Singh Chauhan becomes CM of Madhya Prades for 4th time

Governor Lalji Tandon administered him the oath of office and secrecy at a simple ceremony held at Raj Bhavan.

Shivraj Singh Chauhan took oath alone due to the outbreak of Coronavirus.

Speaking after taking oath, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the first priority of his government is to work on a war footing for containing Covid19 pandemic.