Shipping Ministry facilitates more than 1 lakh crew change on Indian ports and through charter flights

Crew change consists of replacing one of the ship’s crew members with another one and involves sign-on the ships and sign-off the ships procedures. The Ministry said, maritime sector is among the worst hit sectors due to the Corona pandemic. Despite that, all the Indian Ports were operational and providing essential services throughout the pandemic.



Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has instructed DG Shipping to come up with robust grievances redressal mechanism to facilitate the seafarers.

He has emphasized to ensure that seafarers should be able to approach the ministry during the difficult time and no seafarer should suffer due to poor grievance redressal system.



DG Shipping, Amit Kumar said, to sustain maritime transportation during the pandemic situation, it has taken various initiatives like extension of various certificates required for sailing and Online E-pass facility for travel. An online utility has been created for verification of seafarers for charter flights and for uploading details of stranded seafarers along with online ship registration and online charter licensing.