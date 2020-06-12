Shipping Ministry approves Revised cost estimates to augment Ship Repair facilities in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Shipping activities are lifeline of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, as majority of the development activities are linked to it. To keep the shipping activities alive without any interruption, the ship repair facilities are need to be developed.

Due to significant increased ship movements, the existing repairing facilities at Port Blair are being augmented by the Ministry of Shipping. The existing dock length will be extended by 90 meters.

This augmentation will boost ship building and ship repairing industry and facilitate the ‘Make In India’ initiative of the Government of India.

The project ‘Extension of Dry Dock-II at a marine dockyard including supply, installation and commissioning of Dry Dock Pumps and accessories in Port Blair, South Andaman” was sanctioned by Ministry of Shipping under Central Sector Scheme to the tune of Rs. 96.24 crores, with stipulated date of completion of 42 months during February 2016.

The scope of work was to extend the existing dock by 90 meters in length to accommodate more and bigger vessels.

his facility was to double the existing capacity of ship repair facilities at Port Blair and generate employment opportunities and enhance the income of islanders.

The project had been awarded and the preliminary work commenced at site on 07.03.2017.

Due to some technical changes in the project, there was cost and time overrun. Ministry of Shipping has now approved the Revised Cost Estimate for an amount of Rs. 123.95 crore.

The extension facility of the Dry dock will be made available to the Shipping industry by August, 2021.