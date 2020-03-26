Shilpa Shetty partners with Fit India, announces 21-day weight loss program

Speaking of this tie-up and Shilpa’s initiative, Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports said, “The decision taken by Shilpa Shetty to allow the Indian and global audience to access her fitness programme for free, is commendable. It is during times like these that each one of us should try and extend our support to everyone around us in whatever way we can. Shilpa Shetty is a fitness icon and it will benefit everyone greatly to follow this programme when we are all staying at home and maintaining social distance.” The Sports Minister launched the programme through his social media handles and shared the link to the App that everyone can access.

Speaking of her decision Shilpa said, “In times like these, it’s important that we stay active and engaged – physically and mentally. I understand this rather well. So, to do something special for our fellow citizens across the globe, the Government of India’s ‘Fit India Movement’ initiative and Shilpa Shetty App (SS App) have come together. For this period of lockdown that India is in right now, we have made the App’s premium ‘21-Day Weight Loss Program’ free for all Indian and global users.”

“Health is wealth, can’t be a better opportunity than this 21-day lockdown to make use of this time to value it,” she added.