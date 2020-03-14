Sheikh Hasina to join video conferencing of SAARC countries on Coronavirus

Sheikh Hasina termed the proposal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a good one and gave her consent to join a video conference with other heads of SAARC countries to chalk out a strong strategy to combat the COVID-19, official news agency BSS quoted the foreign minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen.

Hours after Prime Minister Modi made the proposal through a tweet on Friday, Indian High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das formally handed over the proposal to the Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen on Friday evening in Dhaka.

Dr. Momen said that he conveyed the message of Prime Minister Modi to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who agreed to join the Video Conferencing as all the other SAARC member states have responded positively to the proposal. He said it will mark solidarity of the SAARC nations to fight Corona virus outbreak in the region.

Earlier, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh Shahriar Alam said in a tweet on Friday evening that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina looks forward to a constructive dialogue with Heads of governments and states of Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and others in the region.

However the date and time of the video conferencing is still to be worked out.