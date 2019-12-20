Sheikh Hasina opens 21st National Council of ruling Awami League

This is the 21st National Council of the Awami League. She hoisted the national flag and released pigeons and balloons to mark the occasion.

Speaking at the inaugural function in Dhaka, Sheikh Hasina pledged to build a hunger and poverty-free Sonar Bangla as dreamt by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The inauguration took place at the Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka where Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had given his famous 7th March address in 1971.

This is also the same venue where more than 90 thousand troops of Pakistan army surrendered before the Indian Army and Mukti Bahini, the liberation force of Bangladesh after being defeated on December 16, 1971.

Thousands of Awami League workers from across the country are participating in the National Council of the party. Leaders of various other political and socio-cultural organizations, foreign diplomats and other dignitaries were present on the occasion of the inauguration today.

National Council is the highest decision making the body of the party which elects the office bearers of the Awami League. The main function of the National Council will be held tomorrow.

The stage for the function is built in the shape of a boat which is also the symbol of the Awami League.