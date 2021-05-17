Shalby acquires implant assets from Consensus Orthopedics for $11.45 million

Shalby has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire certain assets from Consensus Orthopedics (Consensus) a company headquartered in El Dorado Hills, Sacramento, California for a cash consideration of $ 11.45 million. The assets were acquired by Shalby Advanced Technologies Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mars Medical Devices, which in turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of Shalby.

Shalby is a chain of Multi-specialty tertiary care hospitals based out of Ahmedabad. It has combined bed strength of more than 700 beds with its multispecialty hospitals across Gujarat and Goa.

Please share this news







