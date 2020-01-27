Shaheen Bagh has become cover of anti national powers: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad 

Union Minister and BJP leader, Ravi Shankar Prasad said Shaheen Bagh is not an area anymore, it is an idea, where the Indian flag is being used as a cover for the people who want to divide the country.

While addressing a press conference, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that CAA has been enacted after discussions in both the houses of Parliament and those protesting against it seems to have less faith in democracy.

Lashing out at Congress, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the affection of Congress towards Pakistan is very much evident. He added that anti national powers will not be sparred from the reach of law.

