Sewa Saptah being organised across country to mark PM Modi’s birthday

Several programmes related to cleanliness, distribution of sanitary pads and wheel chairs and social service are being organized from 14th to 20th of this month across the country.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu have greeted Prime Minister on his birthday. In a tweet, the President said, PM Modi has presented an ideal of loyalty in India’s life-values and democratic tradition. He prayed for his good health. In a tweet, Venkaiah Naidu congratulated the Prime Minister for his efforts to take the country to new heights. Union Ministers and BJP leaders have also extended their wishes to the Prime Minister.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan have also extended birthday greetings to Mr Modi. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister on behalf of all the members of the House. On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, people from different walks of life also shared their views.

World leaders have also wished the Prime Minister on his birthday. Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Nepal’s Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli wished the PM through twitter.