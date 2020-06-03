Severe cyclonic storm Nisarga hits north Maharashtra coast

The storm will gradually enter into Mumbai and Thane and the landfall process will be completed during next 3 hours. AIR Correspondent reports that ahead of the expected landfall of cyclone ‘Nisarga’, heavy rain continued to lash Raigad, Palghar, Thane, Mumbai city and suburbs, Navi Mumbai, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri and Satara districts. A ship of Narmada Cement has strayed in Mire at Ratnagiri due to broken anchor. Efforts are underway to bring the ship ashore.



In view of the threat posed by impending cyclonic storm, around 30000 citizens from various coastal parts of Maharashtra, have been shifted to safer structures. In Mumbai, Ward officers of wards closer to the western coast have been instructed to evacuate people from dangerous and coastal settlements to safer places.



Nearly 150 patients at its COVID facility in Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai have been shifted to another location as a precaution in the wake of the cyclone.



Preventive checks are in place at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport with a dedicated team on standby to assist in this wary situation. Special precautions have been taken for smaller and lighter aircrafts as they are vulnerable to strong winds.



The Central Railway rescheduled, diverted and regulated some special trains, including five special trains departing from Mumbai. Another three special trains will be either diverted or regulated enroute.



Twenty one teams of National Disaster Response Force, four teams of State Disaster Response Force along with Navy and Coast guard have been deployed in Maharashtra to conduct evacuations and necessary relief and rehabilitation measures.



Severe cyclonic storm Nisarg over the east-central Arabian Sea is situated at 380 Kilometers from Surat. According to Met Department, the Gusty winds with a speed of 70-80 Kilometres per hour are expected to blow in Navsari and Valsad district of Gujarat in wake of the cyclone.



The state government is closely monitoring the movement of the cyclone and various precautionary measures have been put in place to tackle the calamity.

Weather remains cloudy in the coastal districts of South Gujarat since today morning. Light showers continued in union territory Daman and coastal districts including Valsad, Tapi and Navsari.



High tides were seen in the Arabian Sea near Daman as well as Devbhoomi Dwaraka. Additional Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar said that over 50 thousand people from the low lying areas of south Gujarat have been shifted to safe locations. Kumar said the Industrial units in Vapi will remain closed today.



All the safety measures have been put in place in the chemical industries of Surat and Valsad. 15 teams of NDRF have been deployed in the coastal areas of the state to tackle any unforeseen situation.

