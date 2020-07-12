Several states re-i pose partial lockdown

During the lockdown on every Sunday, all markets, offices and establishments will remain completely closed. However, this order will not be applicable on milk parlours, medical stores, hospitals and other emergency services.

There will be a restriction mainly on the unnecessary movements of people.

Official release said that the violation of lockdown will be punishable under section 188.

Tamil Nadu also observes a total lockdown throughout the state on Sunday. It is aimed at avoiding overcrowding in public spaces. This is the second successive Sunday this month that the whole state of Tamil Nadu goes under complete lockdown.

The government has made it clear that all the Sundays in July will have an intensified lockdown as it is observed that relaxations on Sundays lead to crowding outside, triggering fears of eruption of new Covid-19 clusters. However, during weekdays, unlock-2 is in vogue except in Madurai.

Meanwhile in Karnataka, lockdown has been announced for a week from 14-22 July. Essential services will continue.