Several mass contact meetings mark launch of BJP’s 10-day nationwide drive to mobilise support for CAA

BJP President and Home Minister Amit Shah today joined the ten-day mass contact drive of the party, at Lajpat Nagar in Delhi. Speaking at a separate event in Delhi, Shah accused the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party and other parties of misleading people on the provisions of the Citizenship Amendment Act resulting in violence across the country.

Mr. Shah said, the recent attack on Nankana Sahib gurudwara in Pakistan stressed the importance of the Citizenship Act to provide relief to the religiously persecuted minorities in the neighbouring country. He reiterated that this legislation has nothing to do with the citizenship of the minorities in India.

In Uttar Pradesh, the party has started the massive outreach campaign in all 75 districts. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath began the campaign with meeting Hazi Chaudhari Kaif-ul- Wara, a local resident in Gorakhpur. He also participated in a seminar of intelligentsia in Gorakhpur University.

Senior BJP leader and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has accused the Congress of doing appeasement politics and creating confusion among people over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Ms Sitharaman was addressing a press conference in Jaipur today.

