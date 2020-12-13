Several Events being organised across the country to generate awareness about the mega India International Science Festival 2020 ahead of the main event

A series of events are being organized to sensitize the young minds and invite participation for the International Science Festival (IISF) – 2020, scheduled to be held from December 22 to 25, 2020. In different parts of the country, a number of events are being organized aimed at popularizing this mega science festival ahead of the main festival and to spread awareness about its relevance to different aspects of life.

A curtain raiser ceremony on Water Segment “Water Science for Societal Development, Nation building and Aatmanirbhar Bharat” was organized on virtual platform by the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), Chennai. NIOT is the autonomous institute of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Govt. of India. The chief guest of this event, Dr. T. Ramasami, former Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Govt. of India emphasized the need for societal development of water science. The event was addressed by Jayant Sahasrabudhe, Organizing Secretary, Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA). IISF-2020 is being hosted by CSIR-National Institute of Science, Technology and Development Studies (NISTADS), New Delhi.Introducing the theme of IISF-2020, “Science for Self-Reliant India and Global Welfare”, in her keynote address, Dr. Ranjana Aggarwal, Director, CSIR-NISTADS expressed the challenges and opportunities of a virtual platform. The festival is being organised by the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) in collaboration with Department of Science and Technology (DST), Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA), she added.

A similar curtain raiser ceremony was organized in Gorakhpur (U.P.). The theme of this program was Health Research Conclave. Dr. Rajni Kant, Director, ICMR-RMRC, Gorakhpur; Prof Balram Bhargava, Secretary, DHR and DG-ICMR; Prof (Dr.) Surekha Kishore, Director, AIIMS, Gorakhpur and Jayant Sahasrabudhe, Organizing Secretary, VIBHA addressed the audience.Dr Rajni Kant, Director, RMRC Gorakhpur, briefed about the various proposed events of the IISF-2020 and highlighted that ICMR is organizing Health Research Conclave with the theme “Health Research for Happy, Healthy & Self-Reliant India”.

Prof (Dr.) Balaram Bhargava, Secretary, DHR and Director General, ICMR, in his address, elaborated on various activities of “Health Research Conclave” organized by ICMR under the India International Science Festival 2020. He elucidated the importance of “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, and Jai Anusandhan”. He further highlighted that ICMR is successfully demonstrating not only in India but also in the world its good stewardship and effectiveness in successful management and handling of disease outbreaks like NIPAH, CCHF and Covid-19. Dr. Bhargava detailed the steps taken by the Central Government to promote science, research and innovation, stating the country’s self-reliance and value and denotation of health research.

The Chief Guest and speaker of the program Prof. (Dr.) Surekha Kishore, Director, AIIMS Gorakhpur, in her address explained about the theme of “India International Science Festival” that gives a feeling of increasing power of India in the field of science in the world community. Describing science as a public welfare, she elaborated how various aspects of science helped to fight the Covid-19 epidemic. Explaining the use of science achievements in health services, she mentioned the role of “Digital India” – online OPD, reporting, digital diagnostic, etc.

Director RMRC, Gorakhpur Dr. Rajni Kant said that the Government of India has taken several important steps to promote science and research. It is time to make the world see the role of Indian Scientists in addressing global challenges and people’s welfare, he said. The health and nutrition of children has attained desirable level because of the Vaccines and Nutrition Mission. The conference provides a platform to global and overseas Indian researchers and academics. He talked in details the steps taken by the ICMR to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also requested scientists, researchers, students, innovators and other social working people to participate in “IISF-2020”. Dr. Puneet Misra, Professor, community Medicine, AIIMS, New Delhi & Member, VIBHA also spoke about the event.

The event ended with the vote of thanks by Senior Scientist and Nodal Communication Officer Dr. Ashok Pandey RMRC, Gorakhpur. In this event, all the scientific officers of the institute, staffs, Professors of Gorakhpur University, students and Medical scientists from various institutions of the country and media fraternity participated online.

Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), Pune organized a webinar on virtual mode. Prof. Ajit Kembhavi, Principal Investigator of the Pune Knowledge Cluster (PKC) spoke about a popular science lecture on “Albert Einstein, Gravitational Waves and India”. Prof. Kembhavi is the former Director of IUCAA and currently he is the Professor Emeritus at the IUCAA, Pune. This webinar was organized to generate awareness about the India International Science Festival 2020.

The Council of Scientific and Industrial research (CSIR) organized a Curtain Raiser for IISF 2020 on 10th December. The galaxy of speakers delivered their lectures in this programme conducted online at the Facebook page and Youtube page of CSIR. The theme of this programme was “Vocal for Local: The Heeng Story”. Dr. Shekhar C. Mande, DG, CSIR delivered opening remarks. Dr. Vijay P. Bhatkar, President, Vijnana Bharati presented his lecture as the Guest of Honour. Dr. Sanjay Kumar, Director, CSIR-Indian Himalayan Bioresource Technology; Dr. Pratibha Brahmi, Principal Scientist, ICAR-National Bureau of Plant Genetic resources and Dr. Geetha Vani Rayasam, Head, Directorate of Science Communication & Dissemination, CSIR also delivered their lectures in the curtain raiser.

An outreach programme to sensitize young minds was organised by Bharatiya Vidya Bhawan’s Mehta Vidyalaya and Hubs School for the IISF 2020. Popular Science lectures were delivered by Dr. Rajinder K. Dhamija, Head-Neurology Department, Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi and Dr. Jagvir Singh, Scientist-F/Director, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Govt. of India. Dr. Manish Mohan Gore, Scientist, CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Information Resources (NISCAIR), New Delhi elaborated the vision, history and importance of India International Science Festival. Vote of thanks was given by Mrs. Aarti Chopra, Head of the Science Department. This outreach programme was organized on virtual platform and around 100 students and teachers attended this programme.

CSIR-SERC, Chennai organized Vigyan Yatra cum curtain raiser event for the IISF 2020. Chief Guest of this programme was Dr. Mylswamy Annadurai, Vice-President, Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology. The guest of honour was Dr. Purnima Jalihal, Director, NIOT. Presidential address was delivered by Dr. Shekhar C. Mande, Director General, CSIR.

