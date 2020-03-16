Several bills lined up in both Houses of Parliament today

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to introduce the Appropriation Bill, 2020 to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of 2019-20 financial year.
Disscussion to take place on working of ministries including Ministry of of social justice and empowerment, ministry of tourism, ministry of health and family welfare, and external affairs ministry.
In Rajya Sabha, discussion to also take place on ministry of railways, ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises, ministry of law and justice and ministries of rural development.
HRD minister, Ramesh pokhriyal will move the Central Sanskrit Universities Bill, 2019, while AYUSH minister, Shripad Yesso Naik will move the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019 and the National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill, 2019 to provide affordable and quality medical education system.
PARLIAMENT TODAY
LOK SABHA
DISCUSSION ON:
MINISTRY OF SOCIAL JUSTICE AND EMPOWERMENT
MINISTRY OF TOURISM
MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND FAMILY WELFARE
MINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS
MINISTRY OF HOUSING AND URBAN AFFAIRS
FM TO INTRODUCE THE APPROPRIATION BILL, 2020
RAJYA SABHA
DISCUSSION ON:
MINISTRY OF RAILWAYS
MINISTRY OF MICRO, SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES
MINISTRY OF LAW AND JUSTICE
MINISTRIES OF RURAL DEVELOPMENT AND AGRICULTURE & FARMERS’ WELFARE
HRD MINISTER TO MOVE THE CENTRAL SANSKRIT UNIVERSITIES BILL, 2019
AYUSH MINISTER TO MOVE THE NATIONAL COMMISSION FOR INDIAN SYSTEM OF MEDICINE BILL, 2019
AYUSH MINISTER TO MOVE THE NATIONAL COMMISSION FOR HOMOEOPATHY BILL, 2019