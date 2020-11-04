Several athletes fleeced of money through false Khelo India ad; SAI lodges FIR with UP police

In the advertisement athletes have been asked to deposit Rs 6000 for enrolling in the Khelo India camp and have been assured that they can participate in Khelo India Games after trials. A phone number was mentioned in advt. Acting as an aspirant SAI has managed to get bank account details of the person, who is a resident of Agra.

The advertisement also uses the logos of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Sports Authority of India and Khelo India, which misled several athletes to believe it to be a government advertisement.

The Sports Authority of India has lodged an FIR with the Uttar Pradesh police and asked for an immediate investigation of the issue. Khelo India is a government scheme and athletes do not need to pay any money to participate in it. No trails are conducted by SAI/Khelo India. Athletes qualify for participating in Khelo India Games based on their performances in School Games/University Games organized by SGFI/AIU.