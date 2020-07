Seven people killed in two major landslide incidents in Arunachal Pradesh

In the first landslide incident which occurred at Tigdo village of Papumpare district four people including a woman and child lost their lives while one rescued.

In another incident at Modi Rijo locality in capital Itanagar where four people buried under debris of house after land and mudslide.

Three of them died while one rescued. Dead bodies have been retrieved by SDRF teams.