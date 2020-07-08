Seven officials of a private hospital arrested for issuing fake Corona certificates in Bangladesh

The court sent the accused to 7-day remand after police produced them before the court on Wednesday. Another accused was also sent to the juvenile correction centre as his age was 17. A case has been filed against 16 people including the Managing Director and Chairman of the Regent Hospital in connection with the case.

According to the official news agency BSS, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) had raided two hospitals of the Regent group in Dhaka on Tuesday night and arrested the eight accused for using forged signatures and serial numbers of the authorities to issue the certificate. The hospital does not have the government permission to operate.

Earlier, in June, Japan banned Biman Bangladesh from operating special flights after some Bangladeshi passengers tested positive despite having Corona-free certificates. Similar reports were received about passengers from Bangladesh who had travelled to South Korea in June. However, the government later denied any responsibility of Bangladesh in the episode.

In the meanwhile, Bangladesh reported 46 deaths and 3489 fresh Corona positive cases over the last 24 hours since Tuesday afternoon. With this, the death toll in the country has gone up to 2197 and the number of infected persons 1,72,134. According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the recovery rate in the country stands at 46.96 per cent.