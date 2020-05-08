Seven flights to evacuate Indians from Bangladesh

All of the evacuees who left Bangladesh on Friday are medical students from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir studying in Bangladesh. This is part of the biggest repatriation exercise undertaken by the government of India under its Vande Bharat Mission for people stranded in various countries of the world due to Corona pandemic.

According to a press release issued by the High Commission of India in Bangladesh, the stranded Indians will be evacuated in a phased manner with the first phase starting from 8 May. In the first phase, 7 flights of Air India will carry Indian nationals to Srinagar on May 8, 12, 13. Flight to Delhi will depart on 9 & 11 May, for Mumbai on 10 May and for Chennai on 14 May. Each flight will carry approximately 170 passengers.

Prior to the evacuation the High Commission of India remained in constant touch with students and principals to resolve various issues like food, lodging, finance etc in cooperation with the principals of the medical colleges.

High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das came to the airport to over see the arrangements and see off the. Speaking exclusively to Prasar Bharti Special Correspondent in Dhaka she said that the colleges where these students were studying took good care during the period of lockdown before evacuation. She expressed happiness over the fact that the students will reach their homes after quarantine period well in time for the Eid celebrations.