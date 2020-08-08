Serum Institute enters into partnership to manufacture Covid-19 vaccines for India 

In a statement, World largest vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India said, it is important to make sure that the most remote and poorest countries of the world have access to affordable cure and preventive measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.



It said, through this association, the company will ramp up the efforts to save the lives of millions of people from this dreadful disease. Serum Institute of India will get the funding from the Gates foundation through international vaccine alliance GAVI. The funding will provide support to vaccine maker for potential vaccines candidate from AstraZeneca and Novavax.



Company has set an affordable ceiling price of 3 dollar per dose. Earlier, Serum Institute of India had bagged a contract with British drugmaker AstraZeneca to supply one billion doses of Oxford University’s potential COVID-19 vaccine. Recently, American Company Novavax has entered a supply and license agreement with the Serum Institute of India for the development and commercialisation of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.



