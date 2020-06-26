Serological survey to determine spread of coronavirus in Delhi to begin on June 27

Amid rising cases of Covid-19 in Delhi, yesterday, the Union Home Secretary reviewed the implementation of various decisions on COVID in Delhi which were taken in a meeting chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah on the 21st of June.

The Home Ministry in a series of tweets informed that the Home Minister also approved the combined use of Aarogya Setu and Itihaas apps as strong predictive tools for future detection of COVID outbreaks in population clusters.

Earlier, Delhi State Disaster Management Authority approved modification of SOP for home isolation for Covid patients to meet the twin objectives of containment of local spread and provision of timely medical care for Covid positive cases to save lives. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal in a series of tweets yesterday, informed that these decisions have been taken in accordance with the guidance given by the Home Minister to further review and strengthen surveillance mechanisms for Covid positive cases.

Meanwhile, Delhi Government said that a total of three thousand 390 new confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in the city during the last twenty four hours taking the total number of cases to 73 thousand 780. Delhi Health Bulletin confirmed that a total of 44 thousand 765 people have been cured so far and the recovery rate reached to 60.67 per cent in the city. In a single day, three thousand 328 people affected with coronavirus have recovered. 64 deaths have been registered in Delhi taking the toll to two thousand 429.

During the last 24 hour, a total of 17 thousand 305 tests have been conducted by the various laboratories in the city. So far, four lakh 38 thousand 12 tests have been conducted in the National Capital.