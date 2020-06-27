Sero Survey being conducted in Delhi to check spread of Coronavirus

The survey is being conducted in all the districts of Delhi to understand the proportion of population exposed to corona infection.

Two age categorizations have been set to conduct the survey, one is for below 18 years of age group and another for above 18 years. The survey involves collection of blood samples from 20 thousand individuals.

Blood samples are being collected for detecting IgG antibodies using an IgG ELISA kit. The collected blood samples will be tested in a lab using antibody testing kits to understand whether the person was infected by the virus and developed antibodies against it. A report will be submitted to the government after the completion of survey.

The serological survey is part of a ‘Revised COVID Response Plan’ decided by the Delhi government as per the directions received from Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

