Sensex tumbles over 300 points in opening trade

The BSE Sensex was trading 304 points or 0.81 per cent lower at 37,303; while the NSE Nifty was down 77 points or 0.70 per cent at 10,996.

In the previous session, the 30-share Sensex ended 129 points or 0.34 per cent lower at 37,607, while the NSE Nifty fell 29 points or 0.26 per cent to 11,073.

Bourses in Hong Kong and Seoul were in the red, while Shanghai and Tokyo were trading on the positive territory.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.55 per cent lower at 43.28 US Dollars per barrel.