Sensex surges over 400 points in opening trade; Nifty above 9,000

After hitting a high of 32,056, the 30-share index pared some gains to trade 113.59 points lower at 31,702.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty was quoting 32 points up at 9,299.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were trading with gains in early deals, while Tokyo was in the red. Meanwhile, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark stood at 27.84 US dollar per barrel.