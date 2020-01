After hitting a high of 41,135.47, the 30-share BSE index was trading 450 points or 1.11 per cent higher at 41,126.63.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rallied 132.25 points or 1.10 per cent to 12,125.30.

In the previous session, the 30-share gauge ended at 40,676.63, dropping of 787.98 points, or 1.90 per cent.

Similarly, the Nifty closed at 11,993.05, falling by 233.60 points, or 1.91 per cent.