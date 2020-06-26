Sensex rallies over 300 pts in opening session; Nifty tops 10,300

The 30-share index was trading 355.04 points, or 1.02 per cent, higher at 35,197.14, while the NSE Nifty jumped 100.55 points, or 0.98 per cent, to 10,389.45.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer closed 26.88 points, or 0.08 per cent, lower at 34,842.10, and the broader Nifty slipped 16.40 points, or 0.16 per cent, to close at 10,288.90.

Foreign institutional investors turned net sellers on Thursday, offloading equities worth Rs 1,050.61 crore, provisional exchange data showed.

According to traders, broad-based buying on the first day of the new monthly derivatives series and positive cues from global equity markets lifted benchmarks in opening session.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street jumped over 1 per cent in overnight session.

Meanwhile, International oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 1.27 per cent to USD 41.57 per barrel.