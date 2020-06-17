Sensex, Nifty drop over 200 points in early trade

After touching a low of 33,333, the 30-share index was trading 225 points, or 0.67 per cent, lower at 33,380. Similarly, NSE Nifty fell 56 points, or 0.57 per cent, to 9,858.



In the previous session, the BSE barometer settled 376 points, or 1.13 per cent, higher at 33,605, while the broader Nifty closed 100 points, or 1.02 per cent, up at 9,914. Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading with losses in early deals.



Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended on a positive note in overnight trade. International oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 2.22 per cent to 40.05 US Dollars per barrel.

