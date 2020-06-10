Sensex, Nifty advanced in early trade

On Wednesday tracking gains in index-heavyweights amid sustained foreign fund inflows. After opening at 34,205, the 30-share index was trading 203 points, or 0.60 per cent, higher at 34,159. Similarly, NSE Nifty advanced 55 points, or 0.55 per cent, to 10,102.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer settled 414 points or 1.20 per cent lower at 33,957 and the broader Nifty ended 121 points or 1.19 per cent down at 10,047. On the global front, bourses in Hong Kong and Seoul were trading with gains, while those in Shanghai and Tokyo were in the red.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended on a mixed note in overnight trade. Rupee rose by 12 paise to 75.49 against US dollar in early trade. International oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 1.60 per cent to 40.52 US dollars per barrel.