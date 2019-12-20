Sensex jumps over 100 points to scale fresh peak; Nifty nears 12,300

After hitting its record intra-day high of 41,809.96, the 30-share BSE index was trading 102.51 points or 0.25 per cent higher at 41,776.43 in opening session.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 22.70 points or 0.19 per cent to 12,282.40. It hit an intra-day lifetime high of 12,284.65.

Yes Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack rising up to 2.91 per cent, followed by SBI, ICICI Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, TCS, L&T and Bajaj Finance. On the other hand, Vedanta was the top loser, shedding up to 0.97 per cent. Kotak Bank, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank and HUL were also trading in the red.

Bourses in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul were trading on a positive note, while those in Tokyo were in the red. Benchmark indices on Wall Street ended higher on Thursday. Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.11 per cent to USD 66.61 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated 8 paise to 71.11 against the US dollar in morning session.