Sensex gains 409 pts to end at 36,738; Nifty rises 108 pts to 10,813

Sensex at Bombay Stock Exchange climbed 409 points, or 1.12 percent, to close at 36,738.

Similarly, the Nifty at National Stock Exchange surged 108 points, or 1.01 percent, to settle at 10,813.

Broader indices at BSE underformed the Sensex as the Mid-cap closed almost flat adding marginally by 0.07 percent and the Small-cap rose 0.49 percent.