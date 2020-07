Sensex at Bombay Stock Exchange closed 548 points, or 1.5 per cent, up at 37,020. Similarly, the Nifty at National Stock Exchange gained 162 points, or 1.51 per cent, to settle at 10,902.

In broader market at BSE, the Mid-cap also surged 1.55 per cent while the Small-cap added 1.11 per cent.