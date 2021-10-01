Senior Able Citizens for Re Employment in Dignity (SACRED) Portal

There has been a steady rise in the population of senior citizens in India. The number of elderly persons increased from 1.98 crore in 1951 to 7.6 crore in 2001 and 10.38 crore in 2011. As per the Report of the Technical Group on Population Projections for India and States (2011-2036) submitted to National Commission on Population, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare the population of senior citizens in India is projected as details given below: –

2011 2021 2026 2031 2036 Population % Population % Population % Population % Population % 0.38 8.66 13.76 10.1 16.28 11.4 19.34 13.1 22.74 14.9

General improvement in the health care facilities over the years is one of the main reasons for continuing increase in proportion of population of senior citizens. Ensuring that they not merely live longer, but lead a secure, dignified and productive life is a major challenge. The traditional norms and values of the Indian society laid stress on showing respect and providing care for the aged. However, in recent times, society is witnessing a gradual but definite decline of the joint family system, as a result of which a large number of parents are being neglected by their families exposing them to lack of emotional, physical and financial support. These older persons are facing a lot of problems in the absence of adequate social security. This reveals that ageing has become a major social challenge and there is a need to provide for the economic and health needs of the elderly and to create a social milieu, which is conducive and sensitive to the emotional needs of the elderly. An active Sr citizen feels alone without having work at home although equally competent to work and provide services as mature challenger.

Therefore, the challenge is to devise ways to build a society for Senior Citizens across the nation in which they can live healthy, happy, empowered, dignified and self-reliant life along with strong social and inter-generational bonding by involving society at large specially by involving following stakeholders to provide an opportunity for employment to the older persons: –

Private firms / Corporates

Educational institutions

Government Sectors and local Bodies for consultancy services

The Non-Profit, Non-Governmental Associations, Societies /Trusts etc.

The Media and finally the Public at large.

More than 50% senior citizens are found active as per the LASI report 2020. Many senior citizens having experience, time and energy can be used by the business enterprises looking for stable employees with experience. The Human resources cells of many private enterprises seek experienced but stable persons in certain positions. The portal allows bringing these people together by virtual matching of preferences.

Scope of the Portal