Senator Kamala Harris becomes first Indian American to accept Democratic Party nomination for Vice President post in US

Beginning her speech she spoke about her own story of how growing up shaped her.

Taking the names of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor Kamala said they have got to do the work to fulfill that promise of equal justice under law adding that none of us are free until all of us are free.

She said her presence there was a testament to the dedication of generations before her, of the women and men who believed so fiercely in the promise of equality, liberty, and justice for all. She said, they organized, marched, and fought-not just for their vote, but for a seat at the table.

She said she was committed to the values of her mother and to a vision that Joe Biden shares, where all are welcome, no matter what they look like, where they come from or who they love