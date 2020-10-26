Self-reliant India a force multiplier for world economy, says PM Modi | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

The Prime Minister said that a self-reliant India will also be a force multiplier for the world economy. PM Modi said, with a smaller carbon footprint, our energy sector will be growth-centric, industry-friendly and environment-conscious.



He said, that is why India is one of the most active nations in furthering renewable source of energy. He said, India’s energy plans aims to ensure energy justice while fully following our global commitments for sustainable goals.



PM Modi said, India is the third largest and the fastest growing aviation market in terms of domestic aviation. He said, India will always work keeping in mind global goals and we are well on track to meet the commitment we made to the global community.



He said, we had aimed to increase the renewable energy installed capacity by 175 Giga Watt by 2022 and we have further extended this goal to 450 Giga Watt by 2030.



He said, India has one of the lowest carbon emissions than rest of the industrialized worlds.



The Prime Minister said, the country’s refining capacity will increase from about 250 to 400 MMT per annum by 2025 and increasing domestic gas production has been a government priority as well.



He said, the government has planned to achieve One Nation, One Gas Grid and shift towards a gas-based economy.



The Prime Minister said, in the last six years, over 11 million smart LED street lights were installed and this has enabled an estimated energy saving of 60 billion units per year.



He said, the estimated greenhouse gas emission reduction with this programme is over 4.5 crore tonnes of CO2 annually.



He said, we also save around Rs. 24 thousand crore annually from the same.

Please share this news







