Secure, Private and Optimized; Use Samsung Internet Mobile Web Browser for Optimum Experience

Samsung Internet is a powerful browser with enhanced security features for Android devices, especially Galaxy smartphones. Several teams working out of Samsung R&D Institutes in Bengaluru, Noida and other global centres, contributed to make Samsung Internet simple, fast and reliable. Here’s a look at what makes Samsung Internet browser powerful and secure.

The Secret Mode

The Secret Mode on Samsung Internet provides an additional level of security with iris or biometric authentication. Secret Mode never stores your browsing data (including browsing history, search history, cookie, cache, ID/password, auto-fill data). It stores bookmarks and saved pages in a separate space with encryption, using the same level of security as Samsung Knox.

Secure Web Auto Login

Samsung Internet for Android is the sole browser that also offers login using biometric authentication such as iris and fingerprint scanners. It provides a simpler but more secure way for users to login to sites.

Protected Browsing

Protected Browsing warns you if you are about to visit a rogue website and notifies you on time. Its safety features protect you from malware and phishing websites.

Smart Anti-Tracking

You might have noticed advertisements popping up based on what you have surfed for on your web browser – gives you a creepy feeling that some websites are following you wherever you go, doesn’t it? The Smart Anti-Tracking feature, the on-device machine learning solution, helps to detect and block tracking cookies. This intelligent feature prevents third party cookies from tracking your activities without compromising your browsing experience.

Ad Blocker

Keep away unwanted advertisements by installing Ad Blockers from a dedicated section. Get a clutter-free and ad-free clean browsing experience. In addition, this also helps to reduce data usage, speed up loading time and reduce battery drain.

DeX Mode

Samsung Internet is optimized for desktop browsing, providing better productivity on the web with the DeX Mode. When used in DeX Mode, Samsung Internet looks and behaves like a desktop Web Browser, but with all your bookmarks and data from your smartphone. This allows a seamless transition from working on the go to working at the desk.

Video Assistant

The Video Assistant feature allows you to play videos in full screen mode or mirror the phone screen to other devices to play videos. The controls appear near the video and allows add menu button customizations, while giving the flexibility to choose the apps to open video links.

*View in pop-up player unavailable on restricted webpages

