Secretary, Food & Public Distribution chairs meeting of Empowered Committee on schemes for PDS Reforms

Secretary, Food & Public Distribution today chaired the meeting of Empowered Committee of the Department on schemes for PDS Reforms with CEO (UIDAI), DG (NIC), Food Secretaries of 4 States as members and representatives of MeitY and FCI, to review and approve extension of Integrated Management of Public Distribution Scheme (IM-PDS) under which the ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ (ONORC) plan is being implemented all over India. With a view to ensuring that work done under the IMPDS is continued and further strengthened, it is being considered for extension beyond March 2021.

The Empowered Committee also reviewed the progress of FPS Automation, ONORC plan, Aadhaar generation/seeding and development of mobile application aimed to help migrant NFSA beneficiaries to register themselves and take the full benefit of ONORC. The Department is also planning to implement national help line number in various States/UT to help the migrant NFSA beneficiaries availing portability under ONORC.

During the proposed extended period of IMPDS, funding requirements of States/UTs would also be met.