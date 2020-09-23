Home / HEADLINES / INDIA / Second wave of coronavirus infections in China inevitable: Experts

Second wave of coronavirus infections in China inevitable: Experts

Local media reported that Dr Zhang Wenhong, leading figure in Shanghai’s fight against COVID-19, said this while speaking at a forum in Shanghai on Sunday.

He said ‘Europe is already having a second wave, saying vaccine will be the only way to contain the pandemic – but that could take some time to be produced.

His remarks come even as China’s southwestern Yunnan province goes into ‘wartime mode’ to tackle an outbreak of cases. Since the health crisis began at the end of last year, more than 30 million coronavirus infections have been reported around the world and almost 950,000 people have lost their lives to Covid-19.

