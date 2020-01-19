Second Premium Tejas Train flagged off today on Ahmedabad-Mumbai Route

After the successful run of semi-high speed and fully air-conditioned Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express, the second premium Tejas train is ready to run between Ahmedabad and Mumbai. The inaugural run of this second Tejas Train was flagged off today by Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Vijay Rupani from Ahmedabad. Shri V.K. Tripathi, AGM Western Railway, Shri Mahendra Pratap Mall, CMD IRCTC, senior railway officers, staff and people in large numbers were present on this occasion. The commercial run of the train, to be operated by IRCTC like the first Tejas train, will start with effect from 19th January, 2020 from Ahmedabad.

The booking for this train has commenced and passengers can book their tickets exclusively on IRCTC website and its mobile app “Irctc Rail Connect”. There will be no booking at railway reservation counters. However, passengers can get their tickets booked through IRCTC authorized agents. The train will also be available for booking through IRCTC’s online travel portal partners.

This will be yet another step of the Ministry of Railways in its endeavour to improve the overall traveling experience of rail passengers by providing state of the art amenities to them on trains. The train shall be equipped with all modern on board facilities for ensuring a high level of comfort to the passengers.

To start with, this fully air-conditioned train shall have two Executive Class Chair Cars having 56 seats each and Eight Chair Cars having capacity of 78 seats each. The total carrying capacity of the train will be 736 passengers. The train will start its journey ex Ahmedabad in the morning at 06:40 hours and will reach Mumbai Central at 13.10 hours having scheduled commercial halts at Nadiad, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vapi and Borivali. For the return journey, the train will leave Mumbai Central at 15:40 hours and will reach Ahmedabad at 21:55 hours having scheduled enroute halts at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara and Nadiad. Train will run on all days of the week except Thursday.

Train fare will be dynamic in nature keeping in consideration the prevailing bus, taxi, rail and airfares. Train will have different series of fares for lean, busy and festive seasons. Further, train fares will be on point to point basis. There will be no tatkal quota or premium tatkal quota in the train. There will be only General Quota and Foreign Tourist Quota. Foreign Tourist Quota of 6 seats in EC and 12 seats in CC will be available for Foreign Tourists.

All passengers travelling on IRCTC train will be provided with Rail Travel Insurance of up to Rs. 25 Lakhs, free of cost by IRCTC. This complimentary travel insurance also includes an exclusive coverage of Rs. 1 lakh against household theft / robbery during the travel period of the passengers. Besides, this special feature, in a first of its own, IRCTC will also pay a compensation of Rs. 100/- in case the train during its run, is delayed by more than one hour and Rs. 250/- in case of delay of more than two hours to every passenger as compensation. In case of cancellation of train, automatic full refund of full fare on confirmed and /or waitlisted e-tickets will be made.

Complimentary On board infotainment services will be available to the passengers. High quality food and beverages will be provided to the passengers on board in the train and included in the ticket fare. Service in the train will be done through trolleys similar to airlines. Each coach will be provided with RO water filter in addition to the packaged drinking water bottle for each passenger.

Detailed information about the facilities at stations and in the train, rules for ticket booking, procedures, refunds and cancellations etc is available to users on IRCTC website.