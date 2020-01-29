Second plenary Central Committee Meeting of NCP begins at Kathmandu from today

Nepal’s Prime Minister and co-chair of NCP, KP Sharma Oli and another co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda jointly presided over the meeting. In his inaugural address

Prime Minister Oli highlighted achievements of his government in last two years. He said indexes like economic growth rates speak in volume of government’s work and progress achieved.

Another co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda presented a political report which will be discussed by 446 member central committee from tomorrow.

The five day meeting will conclude on Sunday. The meeting is taking place after one and half years since the unification of then, Communist Party of Nepal (UML) and Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre). After landslide victory in 2017 historic elections the two parties had merged in May 2018 and formed Nepal Communist Party (NCP).