Second phase of Vande Bharat Mission begins from today

In all, 149 flights including feeder flights will be deployed. Additional 18 countries have been covered under the second phase. These include Indonesia, Thailand, Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Ireland, Canada, Japan, Nigeria, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Georgia, Tajikistan and Armenia. Till now, over one lakh 88 thousand Indian nationals have registered for return on the portal.

The second week of Vande Bharat Mission will be both more extensive and exhaustive. The priority is being given for travel from abroad to compelling cases in distress, including migrant workers who have been laid off. People faced with expiry of short term visas, those with medical emergency, pregnant women and elderly are also being given priority.

The cost of travel will be borne by travellers. The first phase of operation under Vande Bharat Mission began on 7th of this month. Under it, a detailed plan was chalked out to bring back around 15 thousand stranded Indian nationals due to COVID-19 outbreak from 12 countries.

Under the Mission, Ministry of Civil Aviation is coordinating with Ministry of External Affairs and State Governments for bringing Indians back to their homeland.