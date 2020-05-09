Second flight evacuates 129 Indians from Bangladesh

A total of 129 passengers were on the flight to Delhi. The passengers included stranded tourists, students, people with medical emergency and those with expired visa among others. The passengers have since reached Delhi.

The evacuation of stranded Indian nationals from Bangladesh started with 168 medical students leaving Dhaka for Srinagar on the first flight on Friday.

Under the Vande Bharat Mission a total of seven such flights will be operated till May 14 out of which two have already left Bangladesh since Friday. Out of the remaining flights, on Sunday the flight will leave for Mumbai, on 11th May to Delhi, on 12 and 13 to Srinagar and on 14th May to Chennai.

In the meanwhile, the spread of Corona virus continues in Bangladesh with 8 more deaths and 636 fresh infections reported over the last 24 hours since Friday.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services, (DGHS), the number of Corona positive persons in Bangladesh is now 13,770 while the death toll has gone up to 214.

A total of 313 people recovered over the last 24 hours taking the number of recovered people to 2414.

Bangladesh conducted 5465 tests across the country in its 35 labs over the last 24 hours.

In order to prevent and control the spread of Corona infection in the country after the announcement of partial lifting of restrictions from Sunday, the DGHS issued a new set of guidelines for people. According to the guidelines all communication services including buses and trains have to screen all passengers for high temperature at the entry point.