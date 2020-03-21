Second corona death, 4 new infections reported in Bangladesh

Four more new cases of Corona infection have also been detected on Saturday taking the total number of infected to 24. Informing about the latest Corona virus situation in the country, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said that the government is preparing 100 more ICU beds to deal with the Corona virus patients. He said that the number of ICU beds will be increased by 400 gradually. Currently, the health department of the government has earmarked six hospitals in Dhaka for keeping Corona patients in isolation units.

In order to meet the increasing demand for testing kits and Private Protective Gears (PPEs), Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen informed on Saturday that the government is bringing 10 thousand testing kits and 10 thousand protective gears from China through chartered flight soon.

In the meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urged people not to hoard essential items as Bangladesh has adequate stock of these in stock. There were reports of panic buying of essentials in the country over the last few days in view of the fear of lock down generated by the spread of Corona virus.

Clamping down further on international movement, Bangladesh suspended flights from 10 countries including India from the midnight of March 21 till 31st of March in view of Corona pandemic. The embargo on inbound passengers from Europe except UK till March 31 is already on.

