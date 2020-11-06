SEC announces Elections to 1199 Local Bodies in Kerala

The voting will happen in three phases on December8, Dec 10 and 16 December respectively.

Notification will be issued on 12th November and Counting is scheduled on 16 December 2020.

Model Code of Conduct is in force from today onwards.

Postal Votes have been introduced for those under quarantine and treatment of COVID19.

Elections will be taking place in 941 Grama Panchayats, 152 Block panchayats, 14 district panchayats, 86 Municipalities and 6 Corporations.

Election will be organized under strict COVID19 protocol.