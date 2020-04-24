Search for solutions to Covid-19 from AYUSH healthcare disciplines

Hospitals/Institutions involved in the management of COVID-19 cases have been invited to participate in this scheme which falls under the extramural that is for those from outside the AYUSH Ministry establishment, research category.

The proposals should be related to evaluating the role and impact of AYUSH interventions/medicines in the prophylaxis and clinical management of SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 disease.

Project proposals of a maximum of six months duration with Institutional Ethics Committee (IEC) clearance will be considered for support up to Rs.10 lakhs to meet the expenditure on engaging AYUSH clinicians, technical manpower, laboratory investigations and related contingencies.

The details including eligibility criteria, mode for submission of application, application form are uploaded on Ministry of AYUSH website, ie. ayush.gov.in. The link to the webpage is: https://main.ayush.gov.in/event/mechanism-support-short-term-research-projects-evaluating-impact-ayush-interventions-cum.

The application will be received only through email and the address is: [email protected] .

The last date of receipt of application is 01/05/2020.