SC’s decision on reservation in appointment & promotion rocks Parliament

Opposition members in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha took up the matter and asked the government to file a review petition or pass a law to nullify the Court’s order.

The Government made it clear that it is committed to reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot said Government will take an appropriate decision after studying the matter.

The issue of the court’s decision was raised during Question Hour and the Zero Hour as well. Parties from both sides of the aisle asked the government to file a review petition in the apex court.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pointed out that the apex court was dealing with a case regarding the 2012 decision of the then Congress Govt in Uttarakhand, which had filled up public posts without reservations to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

The Minister of Social justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot reiterated the Central government’s commitment to reservations in the Rajya Sabha.

The Supreme Court had on Feb 7 said it is settled law that state government cannot be directed to provide reservations for appointment in public posts. It also said that the state is not bound to make reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in matters of promotions.